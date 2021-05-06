CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 12,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

