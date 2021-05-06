Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $260.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

