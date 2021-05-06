Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI opened at $260.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

