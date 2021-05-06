Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Cut by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $260.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

