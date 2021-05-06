CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Down to $14.67

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $14.02. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 10,412 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. B. Riley cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

