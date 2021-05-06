CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 336,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,199. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

