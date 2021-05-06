Cwm LLC Acquires 1,992 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of BancFirst worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,389 shares of company stock worth $9,540,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

