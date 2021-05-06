Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

