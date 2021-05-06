Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $21,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CBIZ by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after acquiring an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBIZ by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $553,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.