Cwm LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Stepan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

NYSE SCL opened at $135.57 on Thursday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.