Cwm LLC Purchases 1,787 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

