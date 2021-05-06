Cwm LLC Purchases 9,932 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE:NWN opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

