Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.89 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

