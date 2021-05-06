CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Underperform Rating from Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

