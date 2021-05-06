CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.74. CytRx shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 84,938 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

CytRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

