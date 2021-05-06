DA Davidson Comments on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $421.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

