DA Davidson Cuts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $177.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $184.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

