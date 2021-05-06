DA Davidson Raises Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $105.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.59. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

