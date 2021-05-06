DAGCO Inc. Sells 107 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $174.48 and a twelve month high of $284.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.