Danske Upgrades Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVCBF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $17.91 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

