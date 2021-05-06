Dash Price Hits $394.18 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $1.80 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $394.18 or 0.00688899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.97 or 0.02368052 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,117,037 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.