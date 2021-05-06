DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

