DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.38 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

