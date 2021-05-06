DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Utz Brands stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.