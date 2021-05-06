DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.83% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $313.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

