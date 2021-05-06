DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 210 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,837 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $185.33 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

