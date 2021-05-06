DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 848,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

