David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DECK opened at $344.74 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $128.92 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $1,777,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.81.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

