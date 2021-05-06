David E. Oreilly Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total transaction of $2,801,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $561.22. The stock had a trading volume of 451,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $564.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

