Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DVDCF remained flat at $$12.48 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

