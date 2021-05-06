Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,196.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,926.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

