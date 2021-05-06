DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.11.

DBVT opened at $6.41 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

