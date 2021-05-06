DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 724,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,008. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

