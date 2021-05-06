Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 747,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

