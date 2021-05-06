Dearborn Partners LLC Has $39.50 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of STERIS worth $39,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.99. 5,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,947. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a one year low of $139.51 and a one year high of $216.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

