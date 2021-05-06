Dearborn Partners LLC Has $45.74 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $45,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.17. 32,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,280. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.32 and a 200 day moving average of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

