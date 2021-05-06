Dearborn Partners LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.86. 56,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.