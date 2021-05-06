Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $35.61 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.91. 25,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,536. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.92 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.24. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

