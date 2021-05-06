Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.18. 47,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,587. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

