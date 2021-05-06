Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 79,472 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,472 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $28,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

