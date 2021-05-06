Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCPH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 33,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,585. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

