Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches Market Cap of $35.86 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $35.86 million and $4.14 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00288612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.01146917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.68 or 0.00739010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,958.20 or 0.99822033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

