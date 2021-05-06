DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Achieves $8.46 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $851,733.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00271892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.09 or 0.01162025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.00779127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,764.19 or 0.99677747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

