DeGate (DG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $41,673.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $23.34 million and $41,673.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00275611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.99 or 0.01161777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00748047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.78 or 0.99805823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.