DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.