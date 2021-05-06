DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $22,127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $478.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.