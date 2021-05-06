DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,220 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Cowen decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

