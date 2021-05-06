DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,141 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

