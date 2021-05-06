Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

VMM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33.

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.