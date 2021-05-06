Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

